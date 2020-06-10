FORECAST: Bonus weather expected Thursday

- THURSDAY: Slightly cooler and less humid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly cloudy and pleasant in the wake of the cold front. We’ll see temperatures dip into the 50s for most overnight. A few areas of fog will be possible early across central Kentucky.
Thursday is the pick of the week with lower heat and lower humidity. Under a mostly sunny sky, our temperatures will hold in the 70s for most for afternoon highs. That’s bonus weather for June.
Another cooler night is expected Thursday night with lows in the 50s for most. Friday will be warmer than Thursday with highs in the mid 80s, but it will still be mostly sunny with continued lower humidity.
Another front arriving early Saturday will reinforce the cooler, less humid air for the weekend with highs in the 70s. A slight shower chance (10%) both be expected both days.
