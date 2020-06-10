FORECAST: Front brings slightly cooler, less humid air

- THURSDAY: Slightly cooler and less humid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Any storms will be east during the evening hours. Some patchy fog is possible overnight under partly cloudy skies.
Lows will fall into the lower 60s by morning. Thursday looks pleasant with mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and cooler highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Another cooler night is expected Thursday night with lows in the 50s for most. Friday will be warmer than Thursday with highs in the mid 80s, but it will still be mostly sunny with continued lower humidity.
Another front arriving early Saturday will reinforce the cooler, less humid air for the weekend with highs in the 70s. A slight shower chance (10%) should be expected on both days.
