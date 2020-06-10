FORECAST: Windy with scattered midday, afternoon storms

- TODAY: Wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front sweeps through the region today triggering midday and afternoon showers and thunderstorms; areas east of I-65 have a better rain chance. Some storms may be strong. Temperatures top out in the mid to upper 80s as winds gust near 40 MPH.
Storms move east this evening, allowing for clearing skies overnight and temperatures to fall into the 50s and low 60s.
Tomorrow looks pleasant with sunny skies, lower humidity, and cooler highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Another cooler night is expected Thursday night with lows in the 50s for most.
