JCPS summit explains proposed changes for students in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents can learn more about proposed changes to the Jefferson County Public School student assignment plan.
The district is hosting a virtual student assignment summit to provide information and get feedback from families who live in west Louisville.
The proposed plan would give middle and high school students in west Louisville neighborhoods the chance to go to schools closer to their home or attend school in another neighborhood. The virtual summit is happening on the district’s YouTube channel at 6 p.m. The summit will be available on demand following the summit.
Families can also give the district feedback by clicking here.
