114 jobs lost to Jeffersonville plant closure

By APRILE RICKERT | News and Tribune
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (News and Tribune) - More than 100 local jobs will be lost when a design company and manufacturing plant in Jeffersonville closes its doors in August.
Horizon Terra Inc., doing business as idX Louisville, announced recently it will be closing its location in Jeffersonville’s River Ridge Commerce Park Aug. 3. A WARN Notice posted June 2 shows that all 114 of the positions there will be eliminated within a two-week period starting Aug. 3. Any employee who is released before that date due to lack of work will still receive pay and benefits through the closure date.
The company, which has locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, London, China, Tokyo and Shanghai, designs, engineers, manufactures and installs retail and commercial spaces. The eliminated positions include managers, engineers, painters, mill operators, designers, maintenance and assembly workers and others. The employees are not represented by a union.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said he is aware that other companies have had a hard time filling positions, and he hopes the displaced workers at idX can be absorbed into some of those.
“I feel so sorry for the families of the jobs being lost but there are plenty of jobs out there and companies trying to fill some openings,” Moore said. He said with COVID-restrictions in place, there haven’t been opportunities to learn of openings through activities such as job fairs. He said his office is planning to help promote some of the businesses — which he said are in both River Ridge and at the Port of Jeffersonville — to potential employees.
A message left for idX Louisville seeking comment on the closure was not returned Tuesday.
In May, the Clarksville location of used car auction company Cox Automotive announced furloughs to about 69% of its staff, for up to 16 weeks. In February, March and April, announcements were made to lay off or furlough 1,161 employees at Caesar’s Riverboat Casino, LLC in Harrison County, 380 employees at Mitchell Plastics in Charlestown, 39 employees at Fire King Commercial services, LLC in New Albany, 1,448 employees at all 11 OS Restaurant, LLC locations including one in Clarksville and 502 employees of nine Hooters of America, LLC locations including ones in Clarksville and Jeffersonville.
