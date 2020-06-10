Kentucky businesses can increase capacity if they meet one requirement

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky retailers, restaurants, and other services operating under a capacity cap may start increasing the number of people they allow inside but they must meet one requirement.
On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced places that are currently at 33% capacity can increase to 50% but only if the business has been reopened for at least one month.
“All of our industries that right now have a capacity limit, like retail at 33%, restaurants and others – at the month date, where they’ve been operating for a month under that 33%, we are going to increase that capacity to 50%,” the governor stated.
Beshear says more information about the ongoing reopening of Kentucky will be released soon.
The governor also gave updates on coronavirus cases and deaths during his news conference.
245 more cases of the coronavirus were reported on Tuesday.
“These new cases are a reminder that this virus is everywhere in Kentucky, and we need to continue to follow the good practices that we know help us manage this virus,” Beshear said.
Nine of those cases were in Northern Kentucky, according to the Northern Kentucky Health Department.
Here is the county-by-county breakdown of total coronavirus cases in Northern Kentucky:
- Boone County - 495 cases
- Campbell County - 187 cases
- Grant County - 49 cases
- Kenton County - 616 cases
Kentucky now has a total of 11,708 coronavirus cases.
The state’s death toll is now 477.
NKY Health says 69 of the 477 coronavirus deaths have been in Northern Kentucky.
According to Beshear, 307 of those total deaths have come from Kentucky’s long-term care facilities.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.