Lawyer contradicts LMPD, says officers involved in Breonna Taylor raid were issued body cameras

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Attorney Sam Aguiar has filed a motion on behalf of Breonna Taylor’s family, claiming that LMPD officers were issued body cameras prior to the raid that left Taylor dead, contradicting what LMPD has been saying all along.
Narcotics officers served a no-knock warrant at Taylor’s home on March 13. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, told investigators he heard knocking at the door, but when he asked who was there, there was no reply. Then, Walker said, when he saw the door being rammed open, not knowing it was officers, he fired one shot and struck one of the officers.
Officers returned a barrage of gunfire, striking Taylor and leaving her dying on the floor of her hallway.
LMPD has said multiple times that narcotics officers don’t typically wear body cameras due to the nature of their work. But Aguiar’s motion claims those officers “were assigned body cameras well prior” to the date of the Taylor shooting, citing “footage of these officers from other cases.” It’s not clear if the Interdiction Unit officers involved in the Taylor shooting were in that same unit at the time of the previous cases Aguiar is citing.
Aguiar also said in his motion that in the days preceding March 13, officers "attempted to search and confiscate drug related items" from a man named Jamarcus Glover, whose name was one of three on the Taylor warrant.
Officers "struck out on this search," Aguiar wrote, "prompting Glover to taunt them on social media."
The Taylor warrant was one of five that LMPD Officer Joshua Jaynes secured on March 12, about 12 hours before the Taylor raid. They were the only five no-knock warrants LMPD had obtained this year.
Just Wednesday, nearly three months after Taylor was killed, LMPD Interim Chief Rob Schroeder announced that Jaynes has been placed on administrative reassignment.
Aguiar also alleges that the apartment complex where Taylor lived "does have security cameras, but LMPD has not produced footage from them to date."
The motion also lists a host of LMPD officers coming to and leaving the scene of the Taylor shooting in the minutes and hours afterward. Some who had left the scene went to a home on Elliott Avenue, where Glover was arrested just moments before the Taylor raid.
Aguiar claims at least some of the officers at the Elliott Avenue location were wearing body cameras there, adding that after the Taylor shooting, an LMPD officer "advised those present at ... Elliott to turn off their body cameras."
One of the LMPD officers involved in the Taylor raid was Brett Hankison, a key figure in several points in Aguiar's motion.
“Following the shooting, Hankison left the scene ... and could not be located by LMPD,” Aguiar wrote. “Nothing has been produced to date establishing his whereabouts.”
Hankison’s attorney has said his client left the scene and went to the hospital to check if his injured colleague, Jon Mattingly, was OK.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.