Liquor Barn fires employees after allegedly denying black woman use of bathroom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A general manager and an employee of The Liquor Barn Party Mart on Brownsboro Road in Louisville were fired after a troubling video on Facebook gained traction Wednesday.
A man posted a video saying his black female coworker was told by employees of Party Mart she couldn’t use the store’s restroom because it was closed due to the coronavirus. However, those employees reportedly let two of the woman’s white male coworkers use the restroom just moments before.
The video can be viewed below, but viewers should be aware it contains foul language.
A statement on the store’s social media accounts says company officials deeply regret and are very embarrassed by the situation, that significant progress is needed to address racial inequality, and that they met with the woman and apologized.
