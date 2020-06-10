LMDC bans the use of neck restraints

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Corrections Officers have been asked to no longer use vascular restraint techniques, better known as neck restraints, effective immediately, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.
The announcement comes after the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
In the LMDC order, the technique is described as having tragic effects nationally. The order states LMDC wants to be proactive and join other agencies, including LMPD, who have already banned its use.
LMPD told WAVE 3 News they ordered officers discontinue the use of the technique years ago.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.