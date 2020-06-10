LMPD revises its tear gas policy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Interim LMPD Chief Rob Schroeder said Wednesday that the department has updated its policy on tear gas, in light of a recent stretch of 10 days of protests that at times became violent on city streets.
“I know several peaceful protesters got caught up in situations where tear gas had to be used, and I regret that those people had to experience that,” Schroeder, named the interim chief last week following Chief Steve Conrad’s termination. “We do not use tear gas casually.”
Schroeder said tear gas was “only used as a last resort to clear crowds that were presenting a safety issue to the public."
Demonstrators have filled city streets across the country following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis last month. Locally, those demonstrators also packed Louisville’s streets in support of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old former EMT shot dead by LMPD officers serving a warrant at her home back in March.
The new tear gas policy now requires a sign-off by either Schroeder himself of his designee if he is unavailable.
“I think this will allow us to have the best possible response,” he said.
