Mayor Fischer requests community input in search for new LMPD chief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced a request for community input as the city looks for its new police chief.
Flanked by Metro Council President David James and Interim LMPD Chief Rob Schroeder, Fischer made the announcement Wednesday morning at Central Park in Old Louisville.
Fischer said a survey has been posted here, and he’s asking Louisville residents to weigh in on the search. He’s asking citizens to share their three most important qualities or skills in a police chief, particularly at a time of such civil unrest.
“We want to hear your priorities for a new police chief,” Fischer said. “The community must be involved.”
For more than a week, Louisville’s city streets were packed every night with demonstrators protesting the LMPD shooting death of Breonna Taylor, all at a time when similar unrest was unfolding in many other cities across the country. Then, hours after another law-enforcement shooting death on June 1, when it was determined that LMPD officers did not have their body cameras turned on, Chief Steve Conrad was fired.
“It’s very important that we as a city recognize the things that are going on in our city right now,” James said. “But in the end, we’re Louisville, and Louisville has always survived, and Louisville will be better in the end for what we’re going through right now.”
Fischer said the search likely will take four to six months, adding that it’s crucial for all citizens to participate in the survey, “especially those who have been marching and protesting. We absolutely need to hear from you.”
