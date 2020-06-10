Mile marker signs placed along Floyds Fork, Salt River

BULLITT COUNTY Ky. (WAVE) – Bright orange mile markers have been placed along a body of water to help kayakers identify their location.
The signs were placed along Floyds Fork and the Salt River in Bullitt County.
The decision to hang the signs was made after firefighters responded to several reports of lost kayakers.
“We’ve been lucky so far, none of the lost kayakers and there have been too many to count, have had a medical emergency where time is precious,” Zoneton Fire Marshal Kevin Moulton said. “We hope this work will help people to tell us where they are, so we can get to them as quickly as we can.”
The markers were installed every half mile. Because the depth of the water fluctuates, the signs have been placed high in trees.
Officials also recommend kayakers begin their trip with a fully charged cell phone and that the phones GPS locator is on.
