Muhammad Ali remembered 4 years after being laid to rest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four years ago Wednesday, Muhammad Ali was laid to rest.
On June 10, 2016, the 23-mile funeral procession brought the city Louisville to a halt, as the world watched.
"It was cool to have the attention on us that day,” said Louisville resident Barbara Pino, “and I think that we're pretty indicative of what's happening in the world pretty frequently."
On Wednesday, Pino visited Louisville’s favorite son at his burial site at Cave Hill Cemetery. “My grandmother is buried here,” she first explained. “I’m named after her. My daughter is named after her, so we were coming to visit her, but also to stop by and see Ali too. With everything going on in the world it felt timely.”
Pino added, in a time divided, she wonders if Ali could have been the person the world turned to.
"I wonder often actually, over the past few weeks what he would do if he was still here,” said Pino. “Not only around the world, but also here in Louisville in particular with everything with Breonna Taylor. I just wonder what he would think about his hometown."
In a letter penned by Ali’s widow, Lonnie, she says if he were alive today, he would have been involved in ongoing protests and would have encouraged people to be peaceful as they demanded justice and peace.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.