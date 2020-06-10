Pier repair on I-265 expected to be complete in October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A company has been awarded a contract to repair a pier on Interstate 265.
Advanced pier deterioration was found on the ramp from KY 61, also known as Preston Highway, to I-265 West, also known as the Gene Snyder Freeway, during a routine check.
Jave LLC, based out of Lexington, Kentucky, will design a temporary support system, perform the pier repair and coordinate the manufacturing of the bearing replacement, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The ramp has been closed since the detestation was discovered and the following detour was put in place: KY 61 North to I-265 East to Smyrna Road (Exit 14) to reconnect with I-265 West.
Work is expected to begin in 10 to 12 weeks and is expected to be completed in early October.
