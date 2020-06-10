Process for firing officers explained

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The calls for LMPD Officer Brett Hankison to be fired are getting louder.
New information has revealed that Hankison, one of three officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting, serves on the LMPD Merit Board, which hears the appeals for officers to get their jobs back.
Calls for his termination stem from allegations that Hankison fired blindly into Taylor’s apartment from outside and for leaving the scene of the incident, as well as claims in recent days of sexual assault by at least three women.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has responded to those demands by citing state law which prevents him from being able to fire him.
“Officers have due process,” Louisville attorney Brian Butler, who is not involved in the case, told WAVE 3 News. Butler broke down the process of firing an officer.
"The chief will almost always wait to for an investigation to be done or almost done,” Butler said, adding that an officer’s attorneys will argue there has to be proof, not just allegations.
If the police chief fires an officer, the officer can then make an appeal to the LMPD Merit Board, which then hears arguments on both sides.
Hankison serves on that board and can vote only on police disciplinary issues. The board also includes five members who are appointed by the mayor and approved by Metro Council. Hankison was not one of those chosen by the mayor, but rather voted on by police officers.
If the board upholds the chief’s decision to terminate, then the officer can appeal to a judge in circuit court.
“One of the things that is sometimes difficult for the community in particular cases,” Butler explained, “is that the legal process is slow. It’s slow in criminal cases, it’s slow in civil cases and it’s slow in administrative hearings.”
Also, Butler explained, LMPD does not have a list of fire-able offenses, making an infraction open to debate.
If the officer is fired, without the process being followed or without an investigation proving the offense, then that officer could not only win a lawsuit, the mayor has said, but would also get his or her job back.
Sam Aguiar, an attorney representing Taylor’s family, said Hankison should not only be fired immediately, but also should be charged. He said Fischer’s reasons for not firing Hankison are not enough.
“These delays are absurd, and reasons cited are flat-out lies," Aguiar said. "Within a week, KSP presented ballistics evidence to the public identifying the source of the gunshot that killed David McAtee. Meanwhile, the (Public Integrity Unit) has had three months and has not produced anything on Breonna’s case. And Brett Hankison is still employed. He wantonly emptied his clip blindly into Breonna’s home, reloaded and continued to fire. Fireable offense. Then he blatantly violated policy and left the scene before PIU could even get to him. Fireable offense. Several victims have spoken; this monster (has) been committing sexual assault while wearing a badge for years. Fireable offense.
“So fire his a** and charge him now. Otherwise, you’re setting an example that city fears over backpay and employment litigation are more important than the life of an innocent black woman and the rights of all women to be free from predators with a uniform and badge.”
