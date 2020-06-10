Report: DEA raid yields guns at Ohio home of former UK football star Lynn Bowden

(WAVE) - Federal agents seized several loaded assault rifles and other weapons during a search of the home of a former UK football star.
According to Youngstown, Ohio, television station WKBN, U.S. Marshals and Drug Enforcement Agency officials performed the raid Wednesday morning.
WKBN reported that the agents said they have made multiple undercover drug buys at the home, but it was unclear if Bowden is suspected in any illegal activity.
Bowden lived in the Youngstown home with other relatives, WKBN reported.
He starred at Ohio football powerhouse Warren Harding High School before playing at Kentucky, where the wide receiver-turned-quarterback led the Wildcats to an 8-5 record last year.
Bowden was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders.
WKBN reported Bowden stood on the front porch in handcuffs as agents went in and out of the house, but no arrests have been reported.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.