StormTALK! Weather Blog: Thursday Update

The t-storm risk into this afternoon is an ever-changing setup so make sure to check out the latest info on the WAVE 3 Weather App.
Looking ahead, we do have some cooler/less-humid air on the way.
Overall it looks dry but there will be a front Saturday that will carry a very small shower chance in the evening. In addition, there will be an upper low dropping down from the Great Lakes Sunday into next week that COULD throw some showers back to the west into our area. The risk still looks higher east of I-65 but just a heads up that lows like this can certainly mess up a forecast as modeling never handles them well.
A big surge in heat is still show up but likely after this low next week leaves us alone. So we have some time after the coming cool wave arrives.
More on today’s video!
Be safe!
