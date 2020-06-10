UofL technology to fight COVID-19 gets commercial partner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A technology believed to block COVID-19 from infecting human cells that was developed at the University of Louisville now has a commercial partner.
Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., based in California, signed a license agreement and plans to fund continued development with UofL to ready the technology for market, according to the university.
According to UofL, the research involves an aptamer, which is a piece of synthetic DNA and was originally developed as a cancer treatment.
Researchers previously said the technology is promising because it has already been tested in clinical trials and proof-of-concept experiments showing the aptamer is effective against COVID-19 have been conducted.
