UofL’s Detmers picked #10 by Angels

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL pitcher Reid Detmers was the #10 pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.
The junior left-hander was 3-0 in the shortened 2020 season with a 1.23 ERA with 48 strikeouts and just six walks in 22 innings.
He was a two-time All-American.
Detmers finished out his career with 284 career strikeouts, ranking fourth all-time at Louisville. He is also tied for ninth all-time with 20 career victories.
Brendan McKay was the 4th pick in 2017 and Corey Ray went 5th in 2016.
