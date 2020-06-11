Beshear announces 69 new coronavirus cases, 9 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear provided his daily update on coronavirus Thursday, but said that because of a federal backlog, the report is incomplete.
He said there were 69 new cases.
“Our number today is really low,” he said. “You should not read that as if we’ve had a significant decline.”
Beshear reported nine new deaths.
The governor said there have been a total of 11,945 cases of the coronavirus, and 493 deaths.
A total of 308,786 Kentuckians have been tested for the coronavirus, and 3,379 have recovered from it. Nine-hundred sixty seven residents have been in an ICU; 81 are currently in an ICU, Beshear said.
Of the newest cases, 14 were reported in Fayette County, and seven were in Jefferson County. Beshear said that because of the federal backlog, he expects Friday’s numbers to be bigger.
The governor also said that adult day care facilities can reopen on June 29, and visitation to longterm-care facilities can resume on July 15.
