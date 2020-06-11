‘Breonna’s Law’ draws crowd outside Louisville City Hall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crowd of demonstrators gathered in Jefferson Square Park ahead of an anticipated meeting of the Louisville Metro Council and a vote to ban no-knock warrants Thursday.
People chanting and carrying signs blocked the intersection at 6th Street and Jefferson Street earlier in the day.
Meanwhile, council members are preparing for what some view as a historic vote. Councilwoman Jessica Green and Council President David James said they expect a unanimous vote in favor of the measure called Breonna’s Law.
Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her apartment by LMPD officers serving a no-knock warrant during what police described as a drug investigation.
Benjamin Crump, an attorney representing Taylor’s family, said he views Breonna’s Law as the first step in changes that are needed in Louisville.
“What we really have to have is transparency and accountability to equal trust,” Crump said. “I think there is a distrust after the killing of Breonna Taylor between law-enforcement and the black community. And we need responsible and progressive and proactive leadership to deal with that mistrust.”
Taylor’s mother has been invited to speak to the Metro Council.
