Daycares to open Monday across Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Daycares across Kentucky can reopen their doors again starting next week, but their will be a lot of changes that have to be made.
There will be extra cleaning requirements, but there will also be fewer children.
At Keystone Learning Academy in West Louisville, it marks the relaunch of Greater Louisville Head Start, aimed at preparing kids under the age of five for school.
Now that summer is here, it’s giving some of the older children a chance to be in a classroom setting. Plus, daycares opening means an avenue for parents to return to some sense of normalcy.
"I believe with so much uncertainty right now that reliability is important right now," said Vaughn Nebbitt of Family and Children's Place, "and having this child care center and having this service that we provide for is the reliance that they're going to need to move forward and to be able to rebuild into this pandemic society that we live in."
When daycares open on Monday, Keystone Learning Academy will still make sure they’re focused on their school readiness mission.
"To be able to have something that they experience in a group setting over the summer I think will be very helpful for that transition into school in addition to the additional educational skills that they'll be picking up over the summer as well," said Cori Gadansky of Community Coordinated Childcare 4-C.
For more information on Greater Louisville Head Start or Keystone Learning Academy, call 502-974-1206, or click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.