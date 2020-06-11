Doctors say larger crowds are one reason behind increase in Kentucky’s coronavirus cases

Allowing those gatherings is part of the Hoosier State’s Phase 4 of reopening. Around the country, we’ve seen large protests and public gatherings criticized for clearly throwing social distancing out the window. COVID-19 cases are climbing. In the past week, 21 states had increases and Kentucky is among them. President of the Greater Louisville Medical Association Dr. Monalisa Tailor says Kentucky data showing a 62 percent increase in recent daily trends on COVIDexitstrategy.org is troubling.