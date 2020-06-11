Doctors say larger crowds are one reason behind increase in Kentucky’s coronavirus cases

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As coronavirus cases are going up around the country, including Kentucky, doctors are getting concerned about crowds that have been gathering since Memorial Day. Even though Indiana numbers are trailing off, many are wondering if that could change, as the state will start allowing gatherings of 250 people again beginning Friday.
Allowing those gatherings is part of the Hoosier State’s Phase 4 of reopening. Around the country, we’ve seen large protests and public gatherings criticized for clearly throwing social distancing out the window. COVID-19 cases are climbing. In the past week, 21 states had increases and Kentucky is among them. President of the Greater Louisville Medical Association Dr. Monalisa Tailor says Kentucky data showing a 62 percent increase in recent daily trends on COVIDexitstrategy.org is troubling.
"I think it's very interesting that we started out at like 130 cases about two weeks ago and now were closer to over 200 cases," said Tailor.
While some of that is because more people are getting tested, it's also believed behavior changes are a big part of the problem. Tailor, a primary care doctor for Norton Healthcare told us of Kentucky's rising numbers,
“June 4th, we started seeing some of the highest numbers,” said Tailor, a primary care doctor for Norton Healthcare. “I feel like we’ve seen in the last few weeks at 295. And June 5th, we had 289 cases.”
While some protesters may not have been following safety guidelines, many are wearing masks and staying with their group. Although Metro Health officials doesn’t have solid coronavirus numbers as far as protests are concerned yet, they definitely seemed concerned about any crowds gathering Thursday.
"Whenever you are in situations with groups of people, you have to take the appropriate precautions and you're at higher risk," said Bill Altman, the Public Health and Wellness COVID-19 Testing Coordinator, during a weekly press conference.
Don't forget the Commonwealth has reopened restaurants and other businesses and experts say for some reason more people are ignoring the lessons of the past few months like staying six feet away from other people. WAVE 3 News has recorded people not social distancing in crowds at a few bars that serve food.
Health officials say if the public answers contact tracing calls it will help us all get a better read on where the issues are and help us get our economy going again.
"The better we do at testing and tracing, the better we will do at not only re-opening, but staying open," said Karen Handmaker, the Public Health and Wellness COVID-19 Contact Tracing Coordinator.
