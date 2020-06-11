FORECAST: A fantastic afternoon in WAVE Country!

A pleasant day is ahead with lower heat and humidity.
By Brian Goode | June 11, 2020 at 6:28 AM EDT - Updated June 11 at 10:21 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • NEXT SEVERAL DAYS: Cooler-than-normal and mainly dry
  • LATE NEXT WEEK: Heat starts to build

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fantastic afternoon ahead with lower humidity and highs just barely into the 80s for a brief time.

Tonight will be cooler with lows in the 50s for most.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid-80s, but mostly sunny skies and lower humidity will remain. Brief period of clouds and perhaps a sprinkle west. Most will remain dry and skies will clear by out in a hurry.

