FORECAST: A fantastic afternoon in WAVE Country!

- NEXT SEVERAL DAYS: Cooler-than-normal and mainly dry
- LATE NEXT WEEK: Heat starts to build
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fantastic afternoon ahead with lower humidity and highs just barely into the 80s for a brief time.
Tonight will be cooler with lows in the 50s for most.
Tomorrow will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid-80s, but mostly sunny skies and lower humidity will remain. Brief period of clouds and perhaps a sprinkle west. Most will remain dry and skies will clear by out in a hurry.
