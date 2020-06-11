FORECAST: Lower humidity, cooler temperatures to end the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pleasant day is ahead with lower heat and humidity.
Temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low 80s for afternoon highs under mostly sunny skies.
Tonight will be cooler with lows in the 50s for most.
Tomorrow will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid-80s, but mostly sunny skies and lower humidity will remain. Expect mostly clear skies Friday night with lows in the 50s.
A cold front passes through WAVE Country early Saturday, reinforcing the lower humidity across the region.
