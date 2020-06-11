FORECAST: Pleasant weather through the weekend

- Below-average highs in the 70s for many this weekend
- Heat builds late next week back into the 90s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The comfortable weather continues tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 60s under clear skies.
Tomorrow will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid 80s, but mostly sunny skies and lower humidity will remain. There is a small chance of a sprinkle during the late afternoon and evening thanks to a disturbance moving through.
The sprinkle chance fades during the overnight hours from Friday to Saturday as lows get down toward 60 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and cooler with continued low humidity. High temperatures will top out only in the upper 70s!
Long range indications point to drier and much warmer weather building through next week into the Father’s Day weekend.
