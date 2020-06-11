FORECAST: Warmer day ahead but low humidity remains

- Below-average highs in the 70s for many this weekend
- Heat builds late next week back into the 90s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s, but mostly sunny skies and lower humidity will remain. Temperatures slide into the 50s overnight under mostly clear skies.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and cooler with continued low humidity. High temperatures will top out only in the upper 70s; some may jump into the low 80s. Lows fall into the 50s Saturday night with some upper 40s will be possible away from the city limits. A front pushing through the region overnight may trigger a few showers late Saturday into early Sunday morning.
