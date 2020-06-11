High demand crashes Louisville Zoo’s ticketing website

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The reopening announcement by the Louisville Zoo was so exciting that the ticket sales crashed the computer system.
So many people tried getting tickets that the system couldn't handle it.
The zoo says they are working on fixing the problems now.
The first two weeks are limited to Zoo members and their guests with reservations required for a specific date and arrival time.
The Louisville Zoo will be limited to the admission of 100 guests per hour.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.