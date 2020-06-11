LMPD: Man in critical condition after being dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man showed up to UofL Hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday night.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, around 11 p.m. a man was dropped off at the hospital after being shot.
Mitchell said it was later determined he was injured in a shooting in the 600 block of Lindell Avenue.
The man is said to be in critical condition.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information should call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
