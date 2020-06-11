Louisville’s COVID-19 contact tracing program is ready to start

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro will begin contact tracing tomorrow in a partnership with Lacuna Health.
“Widespread COVID-19 testing and expanded contact tracing are how we plan to ‘box in’ the virus as we loosen social distancing protocols and until a vaccine is developed and available,” said Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness. “The better we do at testing and contact tracing, the more successful our reopening will be.”
Dr. Moyer said those who have tested positive for COVID-19 will receive a call from a contract tracer to see how they are feeling, provide instructions on staying safe at home, and get the person the help they need it. The caller will also ask the person about the people they have been in close contact with.
Dozens of people have been training this week to use compassion and empathy when speaking to people who may have been exposed.
"This is not anyone's direct fault," said Karen Handmaker, overseer of the contact tracing program. "There are so many things that contribute to the spread of COVID-19 and the whole idea of the box it in strategy is to help everyone be safe if they've been exposed or have the condition."
The city has set up a special caller ID so you’ll know the call isn’t spam. If you see “502 LOU HEALTH” on your caller ID, it’s the contact tracing program so pick it up.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.