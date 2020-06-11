Madison caregiver accused of stealing $100,000 from elderly woman

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A Madison woman is accused of taking more than $100,000 from an elderly woman she was acting as a caregiver for.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Det. Yancy Denning and Special Deputy Kevin Fry arrested Kelli Pennington on Thursday on a warrant for multiple counts of felony theft and corrupt business influence. Pennington is also charged with attempted check fraud.
Denning revealed Farmers Bank of Milton contacted the department with concerns their customer was being stolen from by Pennington, who was the woman’s caregiver.
The JCSO investigation found in bank documents the victim had more than $100,000 stolen from her from June 2019 until Jan. 2020.
A bond will be set at Pennington’s first hearing.
