Mayor Fischer: ‘Profoundly inappropriate’ for Hankison to be on LMPD Merit Board

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Thursday that embattled LMPD Officer Brett Hankison should not be serving on the board that hears officer appeals.
Hankison was one of three officers who fired their weapons the night Breonna Taylor was shot dead back in March. And as his name and photo have surfaced in connection with that case in recent weeks, some local women have recognized him and accused him of sexually assaulting them.
LMPD acknowledged Tuesday that the department’s Public Integrity Unit was investigating the sex assault allegations against Hankison. And Thursday, Fischer’s office issued a statement announcing that the PIU wasn’t the only office looking into the case.
“But now we are also investigating this matter jointly under the auspices of the Kentucky Public Corruption/Civil Rights Task Force, which consists of FBI, LMPD, KSP, and the KY AG’s office,” Fischer said in the statement.
Fischer also called it “profoundly inappropriate” that Hankison serves on the department’s Merit Board, which hears appeals from officers who’ve been disciplined by LMPD leadership. The Merit Board is made up of five civilians appointed by Fischer, and two officers elected by the Fraternal Order of Police.
“In the event the FOP does not act, we will work with the Metro Council and Jefferson County Attorney’s Office to find other ways to remove (Hankison) from the board," Fischer said.
