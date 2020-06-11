Men with stolen trailer accused of crashing into police vehicle

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A stolen trailer was recovered and two men were arrested following a pursuit in Nelson County.
Deputies saw a black Ford Excursion pulling an enclosed trailer without lights on on Louisville Road around 3:35 a.m. Thursday and attempted to stop the vehicle.
The driver, identified as Christopher M. Gardner, 29, of Louisville, continued and briefly stopped at Plum Run Road before continuing down Louisville Road then making a U-turn and driving the other direction, according to deputies.
Gardner then turned onto John Rowan Boulevard swerved and attempted to strike a Bardstown City Police vehicle, deputies said. He then turned into Paris City Auto and swerved into and damaged a Nelson County police vehicle. Gardner then went around the Nelson County Early Learning Center and hit an unoccupied vehicle which disabled to Ford Excursion.
Deputies said the trailer was confirmed stolen from Mago Construction.
Gardner and his passenger, James K. Johnson, 31, of Lagrange, were taken into custody and booked into the Nelson County Jail.
Gardner was charged with fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property over $10,000, criminal mischief, possession of controlled substance, attempted assault 1st on a police officer and several traffic charges.
Johnson was charged with complicity to fleeing or evading 1st, complicity to wanton endangerment, complicity to receiving stolen property, and complicity to criminal mischief.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.