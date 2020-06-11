5-month-old Ga. boy found safe after Amber Alert

Police in Georgia issued an Amber Alert on Thursday. Noah Singleton is 5-month-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes. (Source: MissingKids.org)
June 11, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT - Updated June 11 at 11:20 PM

CLARKSTON, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Georgia canceled an Amber Alert for a young child after he was found safe Thursday evening.

Clarkston police said 5-month-old Noah Singleton was found safe with a family member, but the suspect and stolen vehicle are still missing.

Police said the mother was a victim of a stabbing, according to media reports. Emmanuel Singleton is the child’s non-custodial father, WSB reported.

Police believed they were traveling in a gray 2007 Volkswagen Jetta.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Clarkston Police Department at 678-406-7929 or call 911.

