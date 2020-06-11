New surveillance footage opens new leads in Henderson burned dog case

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say that investigators are getting closer to finding the suspects involved with setting a dog on fire at the Henderson County Fairgrounds.
The Henderson Police Department told 14 News that surveillance footage caught a vehicle entering the fairgrounds around 3 a.m. on Saturday.
In the footage, police say someone got out of the vehicle, and a few moments later they saw flames.
However, the camera was too far away to get a clear picture of the suspects.
Police are currently following new leads in regard to the case.
“We’re looking at if anybody was mad at the family where the dog was taken," Detective John Nevels with the Henderson Police Department said. “We canvassed the area where the dog was last seen. There’s a few individuals that we’re kind of interested in because of things that they’ve done that weve spoken to and talked to. And, of course, we have a couple detectives that’s been trying to come up with a video of the vehicle.”
On Thursday, PETA offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty charges related to the dog’s death. The animal was found burned in a restroom at the fairgrounds.
Pet Food Center Owner Michael Stepto recently announced his company’s intention to match the $5,000 PETA reward. The Pet Food Center addition brings the total reward offering up to $10,000.
Duke had been reported missing by his owner.
"Instead of being returned home, this lost little dog experienced the terror and agony of being burned alive," says PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien. "PETA urges anyone with information about this horrific crime to come forward immediately so that this dog's killer can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else."
“It’s pretty appalling, for sure,” said Stepto, “I was disgusted by what happened, and whoever is responsible for it should be brought to justice. I have three dogs, and I can’t imagine anything like this happening to them. I would be devastated. My heart goes out to Duke’s owners, the Gina Howard family.”
Anyone with information about this case should call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.