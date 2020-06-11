Q&A: Ten election questions with Ky. Secretary of State Michael Adams

A. The counties run our elections in Kentucky, unlike a lot of other states They’re not run out of Frankfort by me. They're run at the local level. So, the counties have to make their own decisions. The counties decide themselves how many polling locations they have. I’ve disagreed with Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton and other big counties just having one location, but that’s their decision. I respect that. They also have the same decision at the local level about whether they release results election night or not. In some counties, most of the votes are going to be cast in person. My guess is those votes will be reported Election Night because it’s going to be most of the votes. For some counties, most of the votes are going to be absentee. My expectation is that, in Lexington and in Frankfort, most of the votes in those places are going to be by absentee ballot. If those come back late, if people wait until the last minute, it could take a week to count them all. So, my expectation is that some counties, election night, will release results they’ve already tabulated. Other counties are going to wait a week after the election. So, they can count every vote before they make any announcements. I know for a fact that Fayette County is going to wait for a full week. I’m not sure what Jefferson's going to do.