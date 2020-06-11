Racial justice protest held in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Protesters gathered in front of the Louisville Metro Police Department headquarters to read the names of those killed by police.
The group "Showing Up for Racial Justice" organized the event, during which protesters kneeled in the street for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time associated with the killing of George Floyd.
The group is calling on white people to end white silence when it comes to racial justice.
"I think one of the important things to take into account is that it's a long term struggle," said Sonja Devries of Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice. "Usually the street stuff will die down at a certain point and then where's your commitment. And that's what I'm speaking to people about, making that commitment for the long haul."
The group also pushed for Breonna’s Law, legislation banning no-knock warrants which was passed by the Louisville Metro Council tonight.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.