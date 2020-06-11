Signature HealthCARE to eliminate 100+ positions

“We have had to make some very tough decisions that are nothing short of heart-breaking for our company,” Signature HealthCARE CEO, E. Joseph Steier, III said. “The entire healthcare continuum has been disrupted by COVID-19 in ways never experienced before, and the associated costs have been astronomical, from PPE and additional facility cleaning and sanitizing supplies, to well-deserved additional pay for our frontline hero caregivers. Additional costs also covered the increased need for assistance for much or our staff, as schools and childcare have been shut down. All of this, including a census decline from an elective surgery standstill, made a significant impact. Without the additional needed financial support, we have no choice.”