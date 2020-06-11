Signature HealthCARE to eliminate 100+ positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Signature HealthCARE plans to eliminate more than 100 positions because of COVID-19 expenses.
Signature HealthCARE will eliminate support staff and leadership positions from its home office in Louisville. Regional positions will also be eliminated.
The company cited a lack of funding for the eliminations.
“We have had to make some very tough decisions that are nothing short of heart-breaking for our company,” Signature HealthCARE CEO, E. Joseph Steier, III said. “The entire healthcare continuum has been disrupted by COVID-19 in ways never experienced before, and the associated costs have been astronomical, from PPE and additional facility cleaning and sanitizing supplies, to well-deserved additional pay for our frontline hero caregivers. Additional costs also covered the increased need for assistance for much or our staff, as schools and childcare have been shut down. All of this, including a census decline from an elective surgery standstill, made a significant impact. Without the additional needed financial support, we have no choice.”
When the pandemic hit Louisville, Signature HealthCARE locations established COVID-19 units and tested all residents.
Chief Operating Officer Chris Cox said, “Perhaps the most frustrating aspect of this situation is how our own state was unwilling to share a portion of the FMAP financing offered by the federal government to assist with our state’s Medicaid patient needs associated with COVID-19. And although our state finally embraced the idea of facility-wide testing for all residents and staff to the point of mandating it statewide, they failed to address the resource needs to accomplish this mandate. It seems they squandered our state resources on a multimillion-dollar COVID-19 field hospital in Kentucky that was never used, not once.”
Workers whose jobs are being eliminated will be offered severance pay based on their years of service.
