’United for Justice’ discussion event to air Friday in 6 formats nationwide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Amid nationwide civil unrest, Alpha Media, a radio partner of WAVE 3 News, is joining stations from across the United States on Friday, June 12 for a special airing of “United for Justice - A Day of Discussion."
Prominent leaders in the United States who are fighting for equality and justice following high-profile deaths of African Americans at the hands of police officers are taking part in the event. Those names include Nick Cannon, rappers T.I. and Snoop Dogg, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Dr. Melina Abdullah, and Senators Cory Booker and Kamala Harris.
The special will be presented in six different formats across 65 stations. It can also be viewed at UnitedForJustice.com.
“The events of the last few weeks are reminding us that this is not a new problem but one that needs to be addressed right now," Alpha Media President and CEO Bob Proffitt said. "We have what many other companies do not have, a real medium for change. We should not and cannot allow it to go unused.”
