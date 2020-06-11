WAVE 3 News apologizes for offensive photo shared on ‘WAVE Country’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During a segment on “WAVE Country” on Thursday, a guest shared a photo of bracelets being sold for donations to the Bail Project.
The project pays bail for people in need who have been incarcerated for non-violent offenses.
The photo included one bracelet with a message that criticized “all police.”
WAVE 3 News did not know that bracelet was included in the story or we would never have approved it.
We apologize to all police agencies in our area and all officers, and the guest was advised of the offensive message.
