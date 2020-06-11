Ways to save money on your monthly cell phone bill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The world has changed as we know it. With record high unemployment, millions of families are fighting every day to make ends meet. Whether it’s ditching cable and switching to streaming or cutting back other ways, we are here to help you save some cash.
Kentucky’s unemployment rate hit 15.4% in April, so managing your money is a must and experts say your cell phone bill is a great place to start.
With more people working from home, cell phone usage has increased, but it doesn’t mean your monthly bill has to.
To cut back, reconsider unlimited data plans and avoid bundles. More people are home nowadays and connected to Wi-Fi, so data usage across the board is drastically lower. The problem is that data is by far the most expensive thing hidden in monthly phone plans.
“Unlimited” in today’s world, can also mean unnecessary, especially when it comes to paying for phone data.
Also, look for cell phone providers that offer a flexible pricing model for talk, text and data so you only pay for what you use.
Speaking of providers, consider a mobile virtual network provider, or MVNO. There are affordable providers out there besides the typical big four carriers, it just takes some digging. And, now is the time to negotiate. Call your provider and ask about less expensive options. Do your homework beforehand by researching other plans and sometimes providers will price match.
If you’re looking to switch mobile plans, try and find one without a contract. So many changes are happening around us you may want flexibility. Choose a no-contract plan so you do not deal with fees and penalties.
