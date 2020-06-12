Additional in-person voting days, Expo Center layout explained by Jefferson Co. Clerk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Jefferson County voters now know what casting their ballots in-person will look like during a global pandemic.
Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw revealed the layout of the Kentucky Exposition Center polling location Friday. It will be the only place people in the county can vote during the Kentucky Primary on June 23.
The entrance will be located at section B of the South Wing. Hundreds of booths, including handicap sections, have been set up in the Expo Center. Lines are marked out with social distancing markings and masks will be required for voters.
"Can I guarantee that its all going to turn out perfect?" Holsclaw said. "I wish I could, but I can't. But I do want the people of Jefferson County to know we're giving it our all."
Holsclaw has added in-person voting days at the Expo Center. Registered voters can come without an appointment Monday, June 15 through Friday, June 19 and Monday, June 22 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Parking is free.
"Gate 2 and Gate 4, they will be open on Crittenden Drive," David Beck, the President and CEO of Kentucky Venues, which owns the Expo Center, said. "Also, Gate 6 on the east side of our property that runs parallel with Preston."
Those will also be the gates open on Election Day. The main gate is currently under construction.
TARC will be providing free rides to the polls on Election Day. https://www.wave3.com/2020/06/10/tarc-shuttle-voters-polls/
On June 23, Kentucky's Primary Election Day, the polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Even if there are long lines like those seen in other states recently, Holsclaw said if people are in line by 6 p.m. they will be able to vote.
"We don't intend by law, whatever the law reads, to turn anyone away," she said.
Drop boxes are available for absentee ballots. https://www.wave3.com/2020/06/10/absentee-ballot-request-deadline-approaching-ky-clerks-processing-record-numbers/
There will be several at the Expo Center open during in-person voting hours starting the week of the June 15. One currently exists in the Edison Building at 701 W. Ormsby.
The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot through the statewide portal is Monday June 15. Returned ballots have to be post marked by Election Day.
As of Friday, June 12 at 6 a.m., the JCCO reported the following regarding absentee ballots:
- Applications Requested and Sent by JCCO: 155,659
- Applications Returned by Voter: 139,136
- Ballots Sent by JCCO: 137,559
- Ballots Returned by Voters: 25,568
Ballot Requests through the state Portal:
- 126,892 total requests submitted via the portal.
- 85,650 ballots issued from portal requests.
- 41,242 requests remaining on the portal.
Total: Application & Portal Requests as of Friday, June 12 at 6 a.m.
- 282,551
- 223,209 Ballots Issued
In Jefferson County, election officials said results will be released on June 30 at 6 p.m.
"We will still be getting ballots in after the 23," Holsclaw said. "As long as they're postmarked by then. So, we wont have any returns the night of the election simply because we won't have all of the ballots to be able to do that."
Learn more about absentee voting, and in-person voting by appointment by clicking here.
For those with concerns that their absentee ballot will be stuck in the mail, the U.S. Postal Service said they are currently not experiencing mail delays.
"There are no known election mail delivery issues or delays currently in Louisville.
"The Postal Service is committed to delivering Election Mail in a timely manner. We employ a robust and proven process to ensure proper handling of all Election Mail, including ballots. This includes close coordination and partnerships with election officials at the local, county, and state levels. As we anticipate that many voters may choose to use the mail to participate in the upcoming elections due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are conducting and will continue to proactively conduct outreach with state and local election officials and Secretaries of State so that they can make informed decisions and educate the public about what they can expect when using the mail to vote. As part of these outreach efforts, we will discuss our delivery processes and will consult with election officials about how they can design their mailings in a manner that comport with postal regulations, improve mailpiece visibility, and ensure efficient and cost-effective processing and delivery.
“We would like to emphasize that most First-Class Mail is delivered within 2-5 days, consistent with our delivery standards. Most Marketing Mail, including Marketing Mail sent at nonprofit rates, is delivered within 3-10 days, consistent with our delivery standards. The Postal Service recommends that election officials use First-Class Mail when mailing election materials (including blank ballots) to voters, and that voters mail their completed ballots at least 1 week before the due date.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.