Behind the Forecast: How the wind works

The Earth's rotation creates another force, the Coriolis Force. The Coriolis force works against the pressure gradient force, changing the wind direction. In the Northern Hemisphere, the wind is deflected to the right of its original path. In the Southern Hemisphere, the wind is deflected to the left. The Coriolis Force's impact is more dramatic depending on the wind velocity and the latitude. Coriolis Force is greatest at the poles and is absent at the equator. It only affects the wind direction, not speed.