Death of ’obviously deceased’ man in Park Hill neighborhood under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are looking for answers after the body of a man was found in the Park Hill neighborhood.
Around 9:20 a.m., police and EMS were called to the 1500 block of Dumesnil on a report of a person down. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the man was "obviously deceased” and there are signs of foul play.
The name of the man has not been released.
Mitchell said there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information can call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Calls to the tip line are anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.