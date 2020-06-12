Driver found dead after vehicle drives into yard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A driver was found dead after a vehicle went off the roadway and into the front yard of a home.
Officers were called to the 2900 block of Henrietta Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Friday after the driver of a commercial vehicle exited I-264 at Taylorville Road then ran off the road, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the driver has not been released.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the case.
