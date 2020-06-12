Fire damages Old Louisville home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Firefighters worked to put out flames at a home in Old Louisville early Friday morning.
The fire was reported in the 1300 block of Floyd Street around 4:30 a.m., according to MetroSafe.
Nearly 50 firefighters and 14 trucks were at the scene in 4 minutes. It took firefighters nearly 45 minutes to get the fire under control, assistant fire chief Terence Delaney said.
“We had a large number of firefighters pretty quickly,” Delaney said. “They actually dispatched another fire back behind me on Woodbine, which ultimately was the same fire we were originally responding to. So, we basically had two assignments at the same time.”
No injuries were reported. The house was heavily damaged.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.