FORECAST: Slight weekend shower chance, otherwise very nice!

- THIS WEEKEND: Most of the time looks dry, brief window for a shower Sunday morning
- LATE NEXT WEEK: Heat starts to build as 90s return
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly clear skies overnight with lows in the 50s for most, near 60 degrees in the city.
Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler Saturday, in the low to mid 80s. You can expect a few clouds with a slim shower chance by late afternoon. A slightly better chance for a few showers appears in our forecast later Saturday into early Sunday. That will keep temperatures from getting too cool, but 50s are expected for most areas.
Scattered showers early Sunday will shift south during the morning hours and should be positioned closer to the Tennessee border by midday. Most will remain dry with pleasant air still in place.
Long range indications point to drier and much warmer weather building through next week into the Father’s Day Weekend.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.