FORECAST: Well into the 80s this afternoon

- THIS WEEKEND: Most of the time looks dry, brief window for a shower Sunday morning
- LATE NEXT WEEK: Heat starts to build as 90s return
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A warmer afternoon ahead on this Friday with highs well into the 80s. The cooler north wind and low humidity will continue the “comfortable feel” despite the warmer air. Temperatures slide into the 50s overnight under mostly clear skies.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and cooler with continued low humidity. High temperatures will top out only in the upper 70s with lower 80s across Kentucky. Some increase in clouds late. That will keep temperatures from getting too cool but 50s are expected for most areas. A few showers may develop toward sunrise.
Next week will feature a small shower risk mainly east of I-65 as a low pressure stalls out over Virginia. We’ll continue to monitor its track.
