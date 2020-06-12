Great Horned Owl to be released after a month of recovery

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - After being found a month ago, a Great Horned Owl will be released back into the wild at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
A spokesperson with Owensboro Health says the owl was found a month ago when an employee was walking a trail and came across the owl. They say the employee knew something was wrong because you shouldn’t see them during the day.
They say the landscaping supervisor contacted Western Kentuck Raptor Rehab Center and they came and got him.
The owl was lethargic, malnourished and dehydrated.
Now, the owl is ready to be released back to the same spot where he was found.
