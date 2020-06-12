It’s Official: Mayor Fischer confirms Breonna’s Law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just hours after the Louisville Metro Council unanimously approved Breonna’s Law, Mayor Greg Fischer signed it into effect.
The measure bans the use of no-knock warrants.
It is named after Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed in her apartment by LMPD narcotics officers serving a no-knock warrant as part of what police said was a drug investigation back in March.
The banning of no-knock warrants, the termination of LMPD Chief Steve Conrad and new requirements for all officers to wear body cameras are three recent moves made by city and police leaders to help repair relations between an embattled department and a beleaguered city that has seen two black residents killed at the hands of law-enforcement officers in recent months.
“This of course is just one step,” Fischer said of the passage of Breonna’s Law. “One victory forward in the fight for justice, peace and equity. We know we’ve got a long way to go, and we’re only going to get there if we do it together.”
Added Metro Councilwoman Paula McCraney: “We worked together, we listened to the community and we got it done.”
